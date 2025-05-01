Al Nuaimi Bags Small Tour Win At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 13th and penultimate round of the 8th edition of Qatar Equestrian Tour - Longines Hathab kicked off at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena on Thursday.



The opening day of the three-day event began with the Future Riders' classes and which was followed by the Junior Class and the Small Tour.



Italian Sarah Jalal won the Future Riders 60 cm class achieving a time of 65.2 seconds, 0.20 seconds off the ideal time, riding Tinkerbell. She beat Sweden's Emma Nagy, who came in second with a time of 65.27 seconds, riding Luminahof's Casper. Qatar's Al Reem Hamza Al Kuwari was third with a time of 65.55 seconds, riding Lancome Paris.



In the 80cm competition for the same round, Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri took first place with a time of 65.01 seconds on Koncordia VE, beating Fatima Bader Al Fakhroo, who clocked 64.9 seconds on Zorro Z. Sultan Jassim Al Suwaidi came in third with a time of 64.86 seconds on Kroaat Van Orchid's.



Faisal Al Kahla, the tournament director, crowned the winners.



The Small Tour 115cm Accumulator with Joker class was clinched by Saif Mohammed Al Nuaimi with times of 45.37 seconds and 65 points on Sydney, and 49.40 seconds on Hiro. Saeed Nasser Al Qadi came in second with a time of 45.47 seconds on Fury.



In the junior riders' class, Fahad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani took first place, Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani was second, and Abdullah Khalid Al Jalandani finished third.

Omar Al Buainain, Head of the Support Services Sector, honoured the winners.