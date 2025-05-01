After Ukraine, Trump Might Renew His North Korea Peace-Deal Quest

MENAFN - Asia Times) The strange scene of US President Donald Trump huddled knee to knee with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the anteroom of Pope Francis' funeral has prompted hopes that a so-far-elusive peace deal in the war between Russia and Ukraine is within reach.

Whether that comes to pass remains to be seen. But one product of the exchange is renewed speculation that Trump may soon turn his eyes toward another long-sought deal – a“peace” pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Axios reported on April 27 that senior Trump officials are actively consulting experts inside and outside the administration about the prospects of reviving talks, picking up the threads of the first Trump administration's attempts. At least one prominent expert on the North Korean nuclear program confirmed that he had been contacted recently about a potential meeting between Trump and Kim.

“While nothing appears imminent, Trump has made clear he'd like to reconnect with Kim - perhaps face-to-face - and his national security team is preparing for that scenario,” Axios reported.

Informed diplomatic sources in Seoul believe that this process is“at a very early stage.” At this point,“Washington is gearing up to do a policy review and generate some options for North Korea,” a senior diplomat told this writer.

Wi Sung-lac, a former senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and advisor to leading presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, echoed these sentiments.“If Ukraine stabilizes, the next turn for Trump will be North Korea, seeking a resumption of talks,” he predicted.

For North Korea, the main incentive to resume talks will be to gain US acceptance of its status as a nuclear weapons state, says Professor Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University, a respected analyst of North Korea based in South Korea. There is no interest in Pyongyang for any meeting aimed at the country's denuclearization, Lankov says – an assessment that's shared by many US experts, according to the Axios report.