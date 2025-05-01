Department Of Transportation Veteran Joins Facetec Executive Team

Faith Contreras named Director of Government Outreach

SUMMERLIN, Nev., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec announced a vital new addition to its executive team, Faith Contreras, Director of Government Outreach, as the company expands its industry-leading position in global 3D Face Verification and digital and mobile ID markets.

Faith worked with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for over 30 years, with most of her career at the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Enforcement and Compliance Division (ECD). She participated and implemented the Driver License Security Program and was named Facial Recognition Program Administrator, a role she held from program inception in 2013.

Faith collaborated with and assisted the Arizona Department of Public Safety multi-agency Forensic Images Unit. At OIG, she oversaw the Law Enforcement Coordination Unit which handled a multitude of confidential, nationwide law enforcement programs. Ensuring goals and objectives align with principals of the Facial Recognition Unit, she supervised training for processes related to criminal and administrative investigations; oversaw the hiring and recruiting unit which was responsible for all new ECD staff members; and for the Operational Communication unit, worked closely with staff to ensure compliance with state and federal requirements. Faith also worked in the Criminal Information Research Unit providing motor vehicle information to law enforcement nationwide, and conducted criminal history searches for detectives.

"Faith's insight from her years of front-line experience will help us deliver the most value to the agencies that adopt the UR® Code protocol in state and federal governments, providing guidance and education about their broad applications and benefits, and of FaceTec's 3D Liveness and 3D Face matching software, the world-leading, state-of-the-art solution in digital identity verification," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO.

As Director of Government Outreach for FaceTec, Faith will promote and manage the company's deployments into major public sector identity-issuing authorities, domestically and internationally.

"I am very excited to become a part of the talented team at FaceTec, and to contribute to their important, meaningful work in biometric identity verification," said Faith. "FaceTec's demonstrated expertise with Liveness-proven biometrics, and binding a legal identity to a legitimate account holder, is proven daily to be exceptionally effective, preventing fraud and identity theft in countless industries around the world. FaceTec software provides users easy-to-use, privacy-preserving and secure methods to prove their identity, and is available to everyone, regardless of their device. I look forward to helping solve increasingly important identity-related challenges."

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 3.5 billion-plus Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely verify, authenticate, and bind individuals to their accounts based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR® Codes, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology anchor a secure chain of trust in the IDV process for reliable, trusted access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts--including hi-res photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads--but also against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only spoof bounty program , FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:



100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

World's-first UR® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at facetec.

About UR® Codes

FaceTec's UR® Codes enable codeholders to prove with high confidence their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges, in-person and remotely. UR Codes have embedded, digitally-bound biometric and legal identity information that ensures privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information visit the following resources:



An introduction to UR Codes

The UR Encoder Demo Learn more at URcodes

About Liveness

Liveness is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED