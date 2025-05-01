Wondergrove Has Landed: Bloom's New House Brand Launches In Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries, known for its curated selection, welcoming service, and community-first values, is proud to introduce its new house brand: Wondergrove.

Wondergrove launches with a clear mission-to offer high-quality, responsibly cultivated cannabis products at accessible prices, grown with care and intention. Cultivated in a 47,000-square-foot open-air indoor facility-the first of its kind in Ohio-the brand is rooted in innovation, sustainability, and connection.

"This has been a long time coming," said Bloom CEO Nicole Stark. "After seven years serving Ohio communities, we're excited to bring something new to the table. Wondergrove reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and value-with new offerings made for every kind of customer, and collaborations with legendary brands like Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush and Jim Belushi's Belushi's Farm."

Leading cultivation efforts is Tyler Smith, a seasoned cannabis expert with a strong background in horticulture, automation, and compliance. Smith's focus on consistent, clean harvests and precision cultivation ensures Wondergrove delivers on its promise of excellence.

"We've built Wondergrove to celebrate the full spectrum of cannabis culture," said Smith. "From exclusive genetics to everyday favorites, our goal is to create products that bring people together and feel personal-because cannabis should be done right."

Wondergrove is now available exclusively at Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries in Columbus, Akron, Painesville Township, and Seven Mile, with plans to expand across the state in the coming months.

About Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Dispensaries is an Ohio-based, family-founded dispensary committed to making cannabis accessible, personal, and done right. With a focus on education, high-quality products, and exceptional service, Bloom creates a welcoming experience for both medical and adult-use customers. From exclusive brands to thoughtful community engagement, Bloom is where cannabis meets care. For more information, visit .

Press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloom Cannabis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED