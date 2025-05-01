Neah Mcmeen Finds Solace And Sisterhood In New Single 'Girls Cry In Cars'

Neah McMeen

- Neah McMeenNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising country-pop artist Neah McMeen released her highly anticipated third single,“Girls Cry In Cars,” Friday, April 25, marking a vulnerable and deeply relatable moment in her blossoming career.For McMeen, a college sophomore and sorority member, the car wasn't just a way to get around - it was a sanctuary.“It was the only place I could go to be alone,” she shares.“Living in a sorority house, it's nearly impossible to find a moment to yourself. So I'd go sit in my car, call my family, blast music, and sometimes, I'd just cry. That little space became everything.”“Girls Cry In Cars” captures this intimate slice of life - a quiet, emotional ritual that resonates with young women everywhere. Whether it's a solo cry session to sad music or a cathartic drive with friends, windows down and voices up, the song taps into a feeling many know, but few put into words.While McMeen didn't pen the track herself, she felt instantly connected to it.“I've lived this song,” she says.“It's for the girls who've ever pulled over just to breathe, to feel, or to sing their hearts out with their best friends. It's sad, it's beautiful, and it's real.”This summer, McMeen will also make her television debut in a property makeover reality series premiering in the fall on a major streaming platform.McMeen's prior releases include“Bitter” and“Lonely Night.” With another single slated for release in June, fans can expect two additional singles from her before the end of 2025, marking a banner year in both her musical and media journey.The rising star will relocate to Nashville full-time in June, just in time for the summer's robust music festival performance opportunities, interviews, and showcases.Tune in to "Girls Cry In Cars" to hear why sometimes the most meaningful tears are the ones shed behind the wheel.Hailing from Webber, Kansas, her country soul is deeply rooted in America's heartland. When she's not performing, she's a full-time sophomore at The University of Kansas, where she is pursuing a degree in Health Sciences. Her engaging personality puts her front-and-center in most campus activities. She is also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.For updates on McMeen and her upcoming projects, visit and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.ABOUT PLA MEDIAFounded in 1985 by music industry icon Pam Lewis, PLA Media is a Nashville-based award-winning, full-service client-focused boutique public relations and marketing company. PLA has coordinated successful results-oriented campaigns and creative projects including major label and independent artists, celebrities, best-selling authors, special events, TV and radio hosts, corporations, restaurants, and more. The agency produces strategic, cost-effective, high-profile, local, regional, national, and international coverage, including segments on major networks, cable, print, syndicated, online, and radio outlets.

Krista Dykes

PLA Media

+1 615-327-0100

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.