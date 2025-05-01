Rio Agave Blanco Tequila Launches In Texas This Cinco De Mayo With Houston Debut

"Rio Agave Blanco is about more than premium tequila-it's about preserving a way of life," said Giannukos. "We're proud to bring this spirit to Texas, a place that truly values authenticity, craftsmanship, and honoring the past."

Crafted with Purpose, Built on Heritage

Produced using traditional methods at a family-owned distillery with over seven decades of expertise, Rio Agave Blanco Tequila is distilled exclusively from 100% blue agave-harvested by hand at peak maturity. Free from additives, flavorings, or artificial enhancements, it offers a clean, complex taste with smooth character and remarkable depth. Designed for sipping, savoring, and celebrating, Rio Agave captures the soul of Jalisco and the enduring spirit of the West.

Giving Back to Protect What Matters

In keeping with its commitment to honor both land and legacy, Rio Agave Blanco Tequila is proud to support conservation efforts throughout the Texas Hill Country River Region. A portion of proceeds from every bottle sold will go toward organizations dedicated to preserving Texas rivers and natural resources for generations to come.

The Spirit of Agave, Bottled

From its sleek design to its bold, refreshing flavor, Rio Agave is rooted in heritage and crafted for today's modern drinker. With its launch in Houston, the brand embarks on a mission to share an authentic, all-natural tequila experience-one that celebrates culture, craftsmanship, and the natural beauty that connects us all.

"This is the beginning of something truly special," said Giannukos. "We're proud to raise a glass not just to where we come from, but to where we're headed-and to protecting the places that inspire us along the way."

About Rio Agave Blanco Tequila Founded by John Giannukos, Rio Agave Blanco Tequila is an all-natural, additive-free spirit made from 100% handpicked blue agave, distilled at a historic family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Every bottle reflects a deep respect for tradition, a passion for craftsmanship, and a commitment to preserving both cultural and natural heritage. Now proudly available in Houston, Texas.

Contact: John Giannukos

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Texas Brands LLC