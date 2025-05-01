In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies Transforming Global Healthcare Markets
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$87.8 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$141.9 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Technology, product, application, end user, region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, Australia and
New Zealand, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Brazil,
Argentina, and South Africa
|
Market drivers
|
. Rise in the population of older adults and
dependency on frequent diagnosis procedures.
. Integration of AI in IVD.
. Rising incidence of chronic diseases.
. Improving the quality of point-of-care testing.
Questions A ddressed:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
The market is projected to grow from $87.8 billion in 2023 to $141.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
Rise in the aging population and dependency on frequent diagnosis procedures, Integration of AI in IVD, rising incidence of chronic diseases and improving the quality of POC testing. What market segments are covered in the report?
The market is segmented by technology, application and end user. Which technology segment will be dominant over the forecast period?
The haematology segment is anticipated to dominate the market through the end of 2029. Which region has the largest market share?
North America holds the largest market share.
Market leaders include :
-
Abbott
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Techne
Bruker
Danaher Corp.
EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Hologic Inc.
JSR Corp.
Quidelortho Corp.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Sysmex Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
