1848 Ventures Collaborates With Yale Entrepreneurial Society And New York University To Launch Inaugural Internship Program Focused On AI-Driven Venture Building

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1848 Ventures, a venture studio focused on building B2B SaaS businesses that empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural internship cohort, beginning Summer 2025. The program is being brought to life in collaboration with Yale Entrepreneurial Society (YES), New York University, and additional top tier institutions.

A key catalyst for the program's early success was 1848V's partnership with YES. Their support and student network have played a pivotal role in shaping the inaugural class as well as fueling interest from student innovators seeking real-world experience at the intersection of data, AI, and venture creation.

"We're excited to see 1848 Ventures engaging Yale students through a program that blends entrepreneurial thinking with real-world application," said Amelie Liu, President of YES. "1848 Ventures is offering something truly unique, a hands-on experience that blends innovation, leadership, and community. It's exactly the kind of opportunity that helps bridge the gap between academia and the real world of venture creation."

Designed as a differentiated, cohort-based experience, the 10-week program offers students direct access to a dynamic AI-first venture studio, challenging them to contribute meaningfully through hands-on project work, leadership engagement, and curated professional development.

"This initiative demonstrates our strategic investment in developing the next generation of leaders," said Kal Amin, Managing Partner of 1848 Ventures. "The piloting of this program represents a significant milestone for 1848V, allowing us to connect with and cultivate the talent of tomorrow while injecting fresh perspectives into our dynamic, AI-first venture studio."

Interns will take on meaningful roles across Go-to-Market, Software Engineering, and Data Analytics-supporting the studio's incubator as well as portfolio ventures such as TakeUp, an AI-powered revenue optimization platform for hospitality, and Vandra, a cutting-edge AI discount platform for eCommerce brands.

What sets this program apart is its deliberate focus on cultivating future leaders. Interns engage in weekly leadership spotlights with the Managing Partner, CFO, and Head of People, receive hands-on mentorship, and contribute to a studio-wide case study project, ensuring their experience goes beyond day-to-day tasks and fosters real growth.

"We are proud to offer this unique opportunity to students who are eager to explore the intersection of data, AI, and venture creation," said Michele Setzer, Leader of People and Culture at 1848V. "Our goal is to provide a high-impact experience that challenges and supports them, through meaningful project work, direct access to studio leaders, and structured development that equips them to lead in the rapidly evolving world of technology and innovation."

The Summer 2025 cohort will begin on June 2, 2025, and run through August 8, 2025. Interns will be compensated at a competitive rate and supported by a high-touch experience designed to empower and inspire.

To learn more about 1848 Ventures and its portfolio, visit .

About 1848 Ventures:

1848 Ventures is a Venture Studio focused on building, launching, and scaling B2B SaaS businesses across the U.S., with a mission to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) by harnessing the transformative potential of AI. By leveraging a proven and repeatable playbook, 1848 Ventures rapidly validates, builds, and launches customer-centric AI startups each year, addressing real-world challenges faced by SMBs.

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE 1848 Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED