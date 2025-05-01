Omron Launches Dedicated Global Robotics Unit To Boost Automation Strategy

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Omron separates robotics business unit in 'strategic step'

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Omron has announced the creation of what it describes as“a dedicated global robotics organisation”, describing it as a“strategic step”.

The company says the restructuring reflects Omron's“continued commitment to robotics as a core part of its value proposition and an essential pillar of its complete end-to-end automation solutions”.

The new robotics organisation will operate alongside Omron's automation business, allowing both to complement and reinforce one another.

Through this new organisation, Omron is further investing in the long-term success of its customers, by ensuring quick decision-making and world-class technical support, as well as strengthening its specialised expertise across Europe.

The investment also comprises Omron's Automation and Robotics Centres of Excellence in Annecy, Barcelona, Dortmund, and the newly opened Automation Centre in Stuttgart, and an extensive network of Proof of Concept (PoC) labs that support local customer innovation.

The specialised organisation in Europe consists of a dedicated, passionate team of sales, application, and services engineers.

They will operate at both European and country level, and work closely with the global robotics organisation. The new setup will enhance targeted technical expertise, whilst allowing Omron to respond even faster to evolving customer needs.

Fernando Colás, CEO of Omron Industrial Automation EMEA, says:“Robotics plays a vital role in our vision for the future of automation. This investment reflects our strong focus on building expertise, quality of service, and helping our customers stay competitive.

“We are putting the optimal structure in place to ensure continued excellence in innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Vincent Nabat, general manager of Omron Robotics EMEA, says:“I'm excited to kick off this new initiative, which is all about helping our customers get the most out of their robotics investments.

“With a dedicated robotics organisation, we'll be able to respond faster to local needs, offer more direct access to technical expertise, and collaborate even more closely with our customers on co-development projects with fixed, mobile and collaborative robots.”

The new organisation also strengthens ties with Omron's global R&D and robotics teams, alongside the newly established European R&D team. This supports faster innovation and the delivery of solutions that are closely aligned with the specific needs of European customers.