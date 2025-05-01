Al-Jaghbir: Industrial Sector Employs 251K Workers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- The chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Al-Jaghbir, said that the industrial sector employs 251,000 workers, 21 percent of whom are Jordanians as a whole.In a statement released Thursday in honor of Labor's Day, he also mentioned that workers in the industrial sector are spread throughout 18,000 industrial sites throughout the Kingdom and get pay and benefits totaling about 1.5 billion dinars a year.Al-Jaghbir underlined that the industrial sector is proud of all of its employees and recognizes their critical contribution to economic growth and development. Workers are the backbone of the industry, he said, saluting them and expressing his gratitude and respect for them.In order to meet the demands of the local and export markets and improve the competitiveness of Jordanian products internationally, he clarified that the industrial sector is dedicated to offering sustainable employment opportunities as well as continuous training and qualification programs that keep up with the rapid developments in various industrial sectors.Al-Jaghbir noted that Jordanian industry is essential to bringing together the foundations of social and economic development, directly contributing about 25 percent of GDP, which increases to about 40 percent when indirect effects from its relationships with other sectors are taken into consideration.He pointed out that industry contributes more than $9 billion a year to foreign exchange reserves, which helps to maintain the stability of the Jordanian dinar. This is because the industry makes up over 90 percent of the country's exports, which are sent to almost 140 countries worldwide and demonstrate the excellent caliber and global standards of Jordanian goods.He clarified that during the last ten years, industry has contributed almost 70 percent of all investments into the Kingdom, making it one of the most alluring investment sectors.