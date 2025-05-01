Expanding Innovationstm Announces Record Growth For X-PAC® Expandable Cages

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding InnovationsTM (EI), an emerging leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery, is proud to announce it achieved record growth in Q1 2025. Revenue for X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages grew by an impressive 22% in comparison to the prior quarter, a testament to the growing confidence of the surgeon community in EI's NON-SCREW-based Expandable Technology.

X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage Systems feature a novel, NON-SCREW-based, lift and lock expansion mechanism designed to mitigate the two most common complications associated with traditional screw based expandable cages; post-operative cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence.

"After achieving 31% growth in 2024, surgeon trust and market awareness of X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cages continues to accelerate forward in operating rooms and industry circles across the United States," remarked Ron Sacher, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder of Expanding Innovations. "With over 15,000 cages implanted, we are very proud of the positive impact our systems are making in the lives of so many patients."

Expanding Innovations currently has multiple 510(k) submissions under review with the FDA and plans to launch a robust pipeline of next-generation X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage Systems in 2026.

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding InnovationsTM is an emerging medical device leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. Committed to solving the most formidable clinical problems faced by today's spine surgeons, EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage platform that would mitigate the incidence of post-op cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW-based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages replace the traditional inner implant drive screw with a patented lift and lock expansion mechanism that provides exceptional tactile feedback to the surgeon throughout implant expansion and robust locking of the implant upon completion of expansion. With over 15,000 cages implanted, surgeon adoption and trust in X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage technology continues to grow across the United States. Expanding Innovations continues to innovate with significant technology advancements and planned expansion of its X-PAC Portfolio in 2026.

For more information about Expanding Innovations, please visit ExpandingInnovations and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Expanding Innovations

