Raiven Capital Launches $100M Climatech Fund Anchored By Frog Lake First Nation Investing In Scalable Climatech.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Raiven Climatech builds on its successful early-stage investment record merging deeptech with market-ready applications. The fund focuses on scalable, intelligent systems-leveraging AI and IoT to enable real-time decision-making, resource optimization, and emissions reduction across many sectors - energy, manufacturing, mobility, and agriculture.

"The next generation of climate solutions will come from connected, data-driven platforms," said Paul Dugsin, General Partner and Co-Founder of Raiven Capital. "We're looking for founders building mission-critical systems with global potential-and we bring more than capital. Our global network and deep operational experience help accelerate scale."

A key differentiator of Raiven Climatech is its anchor investor: Frog Lake First Nation (FLFN). This landmark partnership mobilizes First Nation capital in the VC space, aligning a shared vision of building commercially successful, future-focused businesses that deliver environmental and economic outcomes.

"We see venture capital as a tool to shape a future that aligns with our values," said Cliffton Cross, FLFN representative. "Raiven uniquely understands that profitability and impact are not at odds-and empowers us to back technologies that are both investable and transformational."

Raiven's Climatech Fund serves as a platform to commercialize Indigenous-led innovation, blending traditional knowledge systems such as "two-eyed seeing" with frontier technologies to develop practical, market-driven solutions in digital infrastructure and clean energy innovation.

"Frog Lake First Nation approached us as they saw the results from our first tech fund-and wanted to co-create a more ambitious future," said Supreet Manchanda, General Partner at Raiven. "This partnership focuses on mobilizing capital, uncovering undervalued ideas, knowledge-transfer while delivering outsized returns."

Raiven's approach to climate innovation is a fundamental re-platforming of global industry. The most valuable companies of the next decade will be those that turn AI and IoT powered sustainability into defensible, high-margin business models.

About Frog Lake First Nation

Frog Lake First Nation invests in transformative innovation that blends Indigenous values with cutting-edge technology. By investing in innovation FLFN sees a path to clean energy and sustainability. According to the Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE) initiative , 200+ Indigenous-led clean energy projects are operational or under development across Canada. FLFN is among the first Indigenous organizations in North America to anchor a venture capital fund focused on climate tech and digital transformation.

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global VC, investing at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and operational transformation. With hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Dubai, Raiven has delivered multiple successful exits since 2020. Its portfolio spans deeptech and digital platform companies driving systemic change. Learn more at raivencapital or follow Dry Powder , Raiven's thought leadership platform.

SOURCE Raiven Capital