INVNT® And Formula E Partner To Deliver Fan Village At 2025 Monaco E-Prix

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula E, the world's first all-electric motorsport championship, has once again joined forces with INVNT®, the global brand storytelling agency, to create a bold new fan experience for the 2025 Monaco E-Prix. Set against the backdrop of Monaco's iconic marina, the Formula E Fan Village will come to life on May 3–4, offering a free, immersive, and family-friendly activation designed to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds into the electrifying world of Formula E.

The partnership builds on a series of successful collaborations between Formula E and INVNT, including the immersive Fan Village at the Portland E-Prix in Oregon and the global launch of the GEN3 Evo car in Valencia , the world's fastest, lightest, and most sustainable electric race car - capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds - 36% faster than the current GEN3 and 30% faster than a current F1 car. Together, the two organisations continue to raise the bar for what fan experiences can be across the world's most iconic motorsport stages.

“Our Fan Village plays a vital role in making the Monaco E-Prix not just a race, it's about creating space for new generations to fall in love with Formula E,” said Agustin Delicado, VP, Event Operations, Formula E. “Together with INVNT, we're building an inclusive, sustainable experience that deepens our connection with fans and communities at every level. From live entertainment and our Gaming Arena to educational exhibits and family-friendly activities - the Fan Village offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

At the Monaco E-Prix, the Formula E Fan Village will feature:



Immersive Experience Zones , gaming stations, interactive challenges, and photo opportunities

Driver meet-and-greets , autograph sessions, and media moments

Locally sourced cuisine + cocktails , with food trucks offering local, seasonal as well as plant-based culinary delights, and beverages inspired by Monaco's heritage Live music and DJs , spotlighting Monaco's vibrant creative scene

Sustainability is a core pillar of the village, with more than 85% of vendors sourced within 50 miles of Monaco, with a focus on reducing environmental impact, uplifting regional businesses, and celebrating local culture.

“We're proud to partner with Formula E once again to take a global brand to the next level of fan engagement,” said Claudia Stephenson, Managing Director, EMEA at INVNT. “This activation is powered by local culture and driven by purpose, from the food to the entertainment, to the sustainability embedded in every decision. Together, we're proving that high-impact experiences can be responsible, accessible and truly inclusive.”

This Formula E Fan Village in Monaco was brought to life through the continued partnership between INVNT and MSM Group (Media & Sport Management) - enhancing commercial solutions and service offerings tailored for talent and brands in the rapidly expanding motorsports industry. With over five decades of experience building standout relationships between drivers, teams, championships, and global brands, MSM Group brings deep motorsport expertise across sponsorship, hospitality, and events. Combined with INVNT's award-winning storytelling, digital, experiential, and cultural capabilities, the collaboration continues to deliver bold, bespoke experiences that transcend the track and redefine how fans engage with the sport.

“No race feels like the Monaco E-Prix - tight turns, sleek machines threading through storied streets, and an electric buzz that hums through the harbor. With Formula E, we're channeling that energy to spark new connections with fans and push the boundaries of what motorsport culture can be.” Enrico Zanarini, CEO of MSM Group

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation. The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities is united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet.

About ABB: ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 105,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

About INVNT® : On a mission to put a brand on the moon, INVNT® is an international, interdisciplinary, and integrated BrandStory agency designed to meet clients at any stage of their brand journey. We craft, curate, and connect BrandStories with impact across the three realms of life on Earth: Real Life, through events, activations, and experiences; Digital Life, through content, communities, and virtual experiences; and Inner Life, through strategy, narrative, and culture. Founded in 2008, INVNT continues to help challenger brands and organizations impact audiences, dent culture, and make history. Led by Kristina McCoobery (CEO) and Scott Cullather (Chairman & Chief Growth Officer), INVNT operates on a global scale with headquarters in New York and offices in London, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, Detroit, San Francisco, Stockholm, Noosa, and Washington D.C.

About MSM Group: MSM Group is a leader in the world of motorsport and has been fostering standout relationships between brands, drivers, teams and championships for over 50 years. The team specializes in individual and corporate management, offering clients their expertise across the marketing mix. MSM Group is active in sponsorship facilitation, commercial opportunity development and execution, client representation, tailored hospitality offerings, and managing bespoke events on and off track.

