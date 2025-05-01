Director Obeli N Krishna Tells Virat Kohli: You Liking A Song From My Film Means The World To Me!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Obeli N Krishna, the director of the hit Tamil film 'Pathu Thala' in which cricketer Virat Kohli's current favourite song 'Nee Singam Dhan' is featured, has now told the ace cricketer that he is a hardcore fan of the former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and that Virat liking a song from his film meant the world to him.

Taking to his X timeline as soon as a video clip of Virat Kohli saying, "Most favourite (track) right now? You'll be shocked! 'Nee Singam Dhan'(You are a lion)" went viral, Obeli N Krishna wrote, "Hi @imVkohli, as a hardcore fan of yours, hearing that you liked a song #NeeSingamDhan from my film #PathuThala truly means the world to me. Thank you so much-it's an honor! The magic, of course, is all @arrahman sir @SilambarasanTR_ @RCBTweets."

Earlier in the day, the film's hero, Silambarasan, too responded to this admission by Virat Kohli, saying that the star batsman was indeed a lion!

Taking to his timeline on X, Silambarasan, quoting a clip in which Virat Kohli was seen talking about the track he was listening to on loop mode at present, wrote, "Nee singam dhan @imVkohli" (You are a lion Virat Kohli!).

The Tamil song 'Nee Singam Dhan', which Kohli had named, features in the Tamil film 'Pathu Thala', in which Silambarasan aka Simbu played the lead. In fact, the song was picturised on Simbu. The song, sung by Sid Sriram, was set to tune by A R Rahman.

What is interesting to note is that when A R Rahman was recently asked which song of his he would sing for Dhoni, he said the very same number, 'Nee Singam Dhan' and sang the number for Dhoni during one of the inaugural functions of an IPL match held recently.

The song, the first few lines of which when translated loosely mean, 'He is one who takes the battlefield, as his entire village watches. He sees pain and bears it for his troops to live with a smile. When several elephants join together in an attempt to bring down your name, you stand as a lion!'

The lyrics for the hit number have been penned by Vivek. Interestingly, several non Tamil speaking music lovers have been checking out the song on YouTube as soon as Virat Kohli named it as his current favourite.