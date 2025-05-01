World Padel Academy Makes History: Two FIP Tournaments Across Two Nations In One Groundbreaking Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a landmark move for global padel, World Padel Academy (WPA) has made history by becoming the first club in the world to host two official FIP (International Padel Federation) tournaments simultaneously in two different countries - a powerful display of ambition, organisation, and cross-border collaboration.

Over the course of one electrifying week, theandtournaments brought together 236 players from 38 nationalities, uniting two nations under one shared passion for the sport. The events, staged with the support of leading property developers Damac Properties and Durrat Al Bahrain, elevated the regional and international stature of padel - both in competitive performance and fan engagement.

Organised in close collaboration with theand the, the tournaments demonstrated WPA's unmatched ability to deliver premium sporting experiences at scale. Each tournament stood out not only for the high calibre of competition but for the seamless coordination that allowed two top-tier events to run concurrently across borders., said:“Hosting two international tournaments in two countries at the same time is more than a milestone; it's a reflection of what's possible when vision, collaboration, and execution align. We're proud to be driving the global evolution of padel, one court at a time.”His sentiments were echoed by“The FIP Bronze Durrat Al Bahrain was a standout moment for padel in Bahrain. Partnering with WPA and hosting this event with the support of Durrat Al Bahrain and other sponsors shows how far the sport has come and how far we're ready to elevate this sport.”

H.E. Sheikh Saeed bin, also underscored the significance of the Dubai leg:“The FIP Silver Damac Dubai was a defining moment for padel in the UAE. With the support of Damac and in partnership with WPA, this event reflects how far the sport has come and the exciting journey that lies ahead for padel in the region.”

From the energy on the courts to the global talent it attracted, this unprecedented initiative signals a new era for professional padel. For World Padel Academy, this isn't just about tournaments - it's about shaping the future of the sport, regionally and internationally.

