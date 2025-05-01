Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Opens New Office In Tampa, FL
"I'm thrilled to put down roots in Tampa and bring SGH's culture, values, tradition, and experience to Florida, while helping my clients with the unique building enclosure challenges they face," said Francesco. "It's exciting to know we have a deep bench of experts all over the country that we can call to help tackle any engineering problem that comes our way."
Brian specializes in cathodic protection, nondestructive testing, concrete deterioration, corrosion, and concrete materials. He has worked on a wide variety of structures worldwide, with an emphasis on bridges and port facilities. He joined SGH in 2024, and has lived and worked in Tampa for more than ten years.
"Joining Francesco here in Tampa and SGH's nationwide network of multidisciplinary experts has already been so exciting," said Brian. "We have a great team in place with room for more technical professionals to join us, take on world-class projects, and have a ton of fun while doing it."
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 750 employees in ten office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit .
