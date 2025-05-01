Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Opens New Office In Tampa, FL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Francesco has spent nearly thirty years building a practice with SGH, first in the Boston area and now in Tampa. He has extensive experience in designing and investigating building enclosure systems, building condition assessments, enclosure design consulting, and peer reviews, and has led major enclosure-related repair projects.

"I'm thrilled to put down roots in Tampa and bring SGH's culture, values, tradition, and experience to Florida, while helping my clients with the unique building enclosure challenges they face," said Francesco. "It's exciting to know we have a deep bench of experts all over the country that we can call to help tackle any engineering problem that comes our way."

Brian specializes in cathodic protection, nondestructive testing, concrete deterioration, corrosion, and concrete materials. He has worked on a wide variety of structures worldwide, with an emphasis on bridges and port facilities. He joined SGH in 2024, and has lived and worked in Tampa for more than ten years.

"Joining Francesco here in Tampa and SGH's nationwide network of multidisciplinary experts has already been so exciting," said Brian. "We have a great team in place with room for more technical professionals to join us, take on world-class projects, and have a ton of fun while doing it."

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges.

