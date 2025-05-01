Defense Forces Restore 115 Combat Positions In April - Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In April, Ukrainian defenders prevented critical losses and enemy breakthroughs, and hit 62 military facilities on Russian territory with deep strike capabilities. In total, 115 positions were restored.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook after holding a comprehensive meeting on the Armed Forces performance in April, Ukrinform saw.

“This was another difficult month of the war, which has been going on for 11 years. But we maintained the stability of our defense, prevented critical losses and enemy breakthroughs,” Syrskyi noted.

He added that currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are focusing their main efforts on containing the Russian army in threatening directions, primarily Sumy, Kursk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka.

Ukraine's defenders employ active defense tactics, thanks to which they have restored a total of 115 positions over this month.

The commander-in-chief noted that artillery, aviation, unmanned systems, and other elements of complex fire control actively engaged the enemy.

“In April, 62 targets on Russian territory were hit by deep strike capabilities – we are destroying military facilities, undermining the capabilities of the aggressor's military industry,” said Syrskyi.

According to the top commander, April marked another month of increasing the capabilities of drones, optimizing the control system of the Armed Forces, and strengthening personnel training.

The commander-in-chief emphasized that today, the scaling of units to brigades with a reinforced unmanned component and the manning of priority assault regiments is underway.

The Armed Forces continue the transition to the corps system: they have already formed the management of new army corps and the Airborne Assault Corps, are completing their manning, focusing on centralized training and combat coordination.

"All this is on the march, in conditions of intensive combat operations. But we have no other choice but to strengthen the Ukrainian Army and repel the enemy," Syrskyi emphasized.

With the same goal, he added, mobilization measures are underway, the deployment of the "18-24" recruiting project is being ensured, and the transfer of personnel from non-combat units to combat units is being ensured.

Through the "Army+" application, the transfer of 30,500 servicemen has already been agreed upon to date.

Among other things, Syrskyi heard a report on the discipline, law and order in the Armed Forces. He noted a positive trend as the number of criminal offenses in the Army decreased by 43% against last year.

The Commander-in-Chief heard to proposals from representatives of military management bodies on ways to resolve problematic issues, and assigned relevant tasks.

“I thank the soldiers for their effectiveness in battle and resilience. We are holding our ground. We continue coordinated combat work to destroy the enemy in order to bring a just peace closer,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Syrskyi visited brigades in Sumy region that are repelling attempts by the Russian army to gain a foothold in the border areas.

Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine