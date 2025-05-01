Currently Unclear What Causes Detonation Of Cluster Ammo Dropped By Russian Drones - Kyiv Official

MENAFN - UkrinForm) It is currently unknown what causes the ammunition dropped from Russian attack drones along their route to detonate as the State Emergency Service continues its work at the site of the recent explosions in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

This was stated on national television by the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration spokesman, Ievhen Ievlev, Ukrinform reports.

"Bomb squads, the State Emergency Service, and police teams are still working at the scene, securing it and preventing unauthorized entry. As per tentative reports, these are exploding cluster munitions that the Russians scattered from an unmanned aerial vehicle. But it will be possible to detail the type and origin of these munitions only after a special examination. ...No one yet understands what triggers them – whether it is some kind of vibration, heat, or self-destructors installed in them," said Ievlev.

He noted that the administration chief posted on Telegram an image of what these explosive items might look like, emphasizing the threat of approaching them. If someone spots a suspicious item, it is necessary to call up rescuers, mark the site, and not approach it.

As Ievlev added, this is not the first time that UAVs have dropped cluster munitions; in his experience, such munitions can lie on the ground for up to several days, react to heat or vibration, or self-destruct.

Ievlev emphasized that no region is safe to this end.

As reported, on May 1, a detonation of unknown explosives was recorded in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. Ten blasts were recorded in the park area, and another explosion was recorded on the roof of a residential building, as a result of which that roof sustained damage. An elderly woman suffered injuries to her lower limb and required hospitalization.