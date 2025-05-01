India’S Coal Production Rises 3.6 Pc To Cross 81.5 Million Tonnes In April

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The overall coal production in India during April reached 81.57 million tonnes (MT), marking an increase of 3.63 per cent over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year, the government said on Thursday.

Production from captive/other entities mines during April in FY 2025-26 stood at 14.51 MT, registering a significant rise from 11.46 MT recorded during the same period last year. This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive mining to India's overall coal output, the statement from Ministry of Coal pointed out.

India's total coal dispatch during April reached 86.64 MT, demonstrating a steady increase from 85.11 MT recorded during April 2024 in FY2025-26.

As on April 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025-26, as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in FY 2025-26, marking a 22.1 per cent growth over the 86.60 MT recorded during the same period last year. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8 per cent underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector, the official statement said.

The Ministry is focused on achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports.

India's coal imports during April to December 2024 declined by 8.4 per cent to 183.42 million tonnes (MT) from 200.19 MT in the same period of previous financial year due to the increase in domestic production.

The reduction in coal imports resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $5.43 billion (₹42,315.7 crore) for the country, the ministry said.

The non-regulated sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 12.01 per cent year-on-year.

Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.53 per cent from April to December 2024 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants to increase the calorific value of coal decreased sharply by 29.8 per cent.

The government has implemented several initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports.