Announce Timeline For Caste Census, Take Decisive Action In Pahalgam Attack : Ashok Gehlot To Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on the Central government to announce a clear timeline for the caste census, while urging transparency and decisive action in the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the opposition has stood behind the Union government in both cases.

“The government must immediately allocate adequate funding and specify the timeline when it will begin, how long it will take, and what steps will follow?” he demanded while addressing the media.

Supporting both the caste census initiative and the government's handling of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Gehlot said the time for statements and debates is over, especially since the opposition has extended full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security.

Gehlot questioned the government's delay in conducting the long-pending national caste census, originally scheduled for 2021.

“Now the government must move forward. The public deserves to know the government's intentions. Why is the census being delayed repeatedly?” he asked.

Gehlot cited the Union Budget, which allocated Rs 600 crore for the census, calling it insufficient.

Former Chief Minister also credited the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's, consistent advocacy for caste census as a major factor behind the government's recent decision.

“His confidence on this issue built immense pressure. Better late than never. Rahul is also raising the issue of lifting the 50 per cent cap on reservations, and that should now be addressed,” he said.

Questioning the BJP's change in stance, Gehlot remarked,“When Congress raised the caste census issue, the RSS and BJP accused us of dividing society. Today, the same parties are taking steps in that direction. Whether it's done willingly or under pressure, the move is significant.”

Gehlot praised the Telangana government's scientific approach to caste enumeration, urging the Centre to study and adopt the Telangana model.

“Justice should be based on data. Telangana followed a step-by-step method and has become a model worth replicating,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of social justice and national unity, Gehlot said:“Even after 75 years, if SCs, STs, and OBCs have not received their due, we must act. A united society - across caste and religion - is our real strength, especially when dealing with hostile neighbours.”

On the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Gehlot emphasised that the opposition has given a free hand to PM Modi and the NDA government.

“Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that the opposition stands with the government on national security. This is not a matter for public debate. Such decisions must be taken with caution and consensus,” Gehlot stated.

He noted that, in both the Pahalgam terror response and the caste census decision, the opposition has stood by the government, offering constructive support instead of political criticism.