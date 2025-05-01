Vora Ventures Acquires Hive Networks To Expand Global Impact On Rare Disease Outcomes Through Learning Health Networks

Vora Ventures, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm with a long-standing reputation for building and scaling high-growth technology companies, announced its acquisition of Hive Networks.

Mahendra Vora, Founder and Executive Chairman of Vora Ventures.

Acquisition Expands Vora's Growing Healthcare Portfolio with a Unique AI-Powered Analytics and Collaboration Platform to improve outcomes for Rare Diseases

- Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, Chair of Vora's Healthcare GroupCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vora Ventures, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm with a long-standing reputation for building and scaling high-growth technology companies, today announced its acquisition of Hive Networks, a pioneering healthcare technology platform transforming care for patients with rare and chronic conditions through Learning Health Networks (LHNs). With Hive, Vora Ventures adds a proven, real-world application of AI-powered, analytics and collaboration platform to its growing healthcare portfolio.Hive Networks was born from a simple but powerful idea: to close the gap between knowledge and practice in healthcare. Hive's cloud-based platform brings together patients, families, clinicians, and researchers to continuously learn, improve, and co-create best practices - enabling better outcomes, faster discoveries, and more personalized care.“Hive's mission-driven platform is already reshaping care for rare and chronic disease communities,” said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, Chair of Vora's Healthcare Group.“As part of the Vora ecosystem, Hive is positioned to rapidly expand its reach and deepen its impact on patient communities around the world.”Hive powers some of the most successful LHNs in the country, including ImproveCareNow (focused on pediatric inflammatory bowel disease), the Improving Renal Outcomes Collaborative (IROC), and others addressing some of the most complex health conditions.“I could not be more thrilled with this new partnership and believe it will bring state-of-the-art technology and a sustainable business model to Hive, thus enabling IROC and other learning health networks to learn faster and even more effectively improve the health of children throughout the United States and across conditions.” David K. Hooper MD, Principal Investigator at IROC.These Learning Heath Networks use Hive's secure, real-time data and collaboration tools to co-create and implement best practices at scale - ensuring the right care is delivered to the right patient at the right time.“We are excited to see Hive Networks become part of the Vora Ventures family,” said Paul Jenny, CFO of Cincinnati Children's, an early partner in Hive's development.“Vora brings the strategic guidance, long-term vision, and resources to scale Hive's mission and impact.”Hive Networks is poised to expand its impact in healthcare by forming new partnerships and extending its Learning Health Networks (LHNs) to address a broader range of medical conditions.“We invested many resources to help co-develop Hive in collaboration with Cincinnati Children's and have been an active member of the Board of Directors since its launch. We are proud of what Hive has become and look optimistically towards its future under Vora Ventures' ownership,” said Emma Off, CEO of CIncyTech, a Cincinnati-based venture capital firm, which co-invested in Hive's launch.“With Vora Ventures now behind it, Hive is poised to help even more communities, providers, and patients. This transition ensures the platform will grow into its fullest potential and further support the vision we all share-to impact millions of lives for the better.”Hive applies its LHN model to mental health, including working with the Bipolar Action network to improve care for individuals with bipolar disorder through collaborative data analysis and shared learning among clinicians, researchers, and patients.About Hive NetworksHive Networks is a healthcare technology company that empowers communities to work together to improve outcomes for patients living with rare and chronic diseases. Hive provides the collaborative infrastructure for Learning Health Networks-secure, real-time platforms that allow patients, families, clinicians, and researchers to share insights, data, and best practices. Hive partners with leading institutions such as Cincinnati Children's and supports networks like ImproveCareNow, IROC, and others across the U.S. Hive's vision is a future where every patient benefits from the collective knowledge of their community. Learn more atAbout Vora VenturesVora Ventures, founded by tech entrepreneur Mahendra Vora, is a Cincinnati-based private equity family office company focused on building enduring, high-growth companies in B2B software, IT services and healthcare. With a 25+ year track record of successful ventures and a workforce of over 3,000 worldwide, Vora Ventures is known for its bold leadership, value-driven approach, and commitment to real-world innovation. Notable Vora brands include AssureCare, Ascendum, and CenterGrid.Recognized as a Deloitte Cincinnati USA 100 company and named“Technology Company of the Year” by the Cincinnati Business Courier, and 5 times winner of“Best Places to Work”, Vora Ventures and its portfolio companies are equally committed to community, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility. For more information, visitAbout CincyTechCIncyTech is a Cincinnati-based venture development firm dedicated to driving innovation and economic growth in Southwest Ohio. Backed by leading institutions such as the State of Ohio, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the University of Cincinnati, and a network of private investors, CIncyTech plays a pivotal role in identifying, funding, and growing high-potential startups in the technology and life sciences sectors.Through a unique combination of early-stage capital, strategic support, and deep ties to regional research and healthcare institutions, CIncyTech helps transform breakthrough ideas into successful, scalable businesses that create jobs, attract follow-on capital, and enhance the region's innovation ecosystem.Media Contacts:Ashley AndersonMedia Relations, CincyTech... | (513) 346-0403

