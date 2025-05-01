Cisco Schedules Conference Call For Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results for the period ending Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at .

Date:

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time:

1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at .

Replay:

A telephone playback of the Q3 FY2025 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on May 14, 2025, through 4:00 PM (PT) May 20, 2025. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-876-5258 (International callers: 203-369-3998). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at .

