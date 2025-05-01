Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Meets US Amb. To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

2025-05-01 08:07:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday received US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and confronting regional and international issues of mutual concern. (end)
