K’Taka: State Transport Driver Suspended For Stopping Bus During Duty Hours To Perform Namaz

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Thursday suspended a state road transport corporation bus driver for stopping the vehicle on the side of the road to perform namaz during duty hours. The suspension order was issued by the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Haveri Division, through the Haveri Divisional Controller.

A.R. Mulla, a driver attached to the Hangal Unit, has been placed under suspension for violating the code of conduct and discipline as per the guidelines of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The order stated that the inquiry into the incident found Mulla to be in violation of service rules, and recommended his suspension, noting that his continued service could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

The suspension notice reads:“You (Mulla) were deputed on April 28 to operate an RTC bus service between Hangal and Vishalgarh. While returning from Vishalgarh to Hangal on April 29, at around 5.30 p.m., it was found that you had parked the bus on the left side of the road on the outskirts of Hubballi city and performed namaz on the passenger seat.”

“You have committed dereliction of duty while on public service and in the presence of passengers. Your action has also brought negative publicity to the organisation, as the incident has been widely discussed on social and mainstream media,” the order further noted.

The suspension takes immediate effect. During the suspension period, Mulla will receive half of his salary, as per KSRTC rules.

The incident involving an RTC bus driver Mulla allegedly stopping the bus mid-journey to perform namaz was reported from Haveri district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has gone viral, with people questioning the RTC authorities over the act.

One of the passengers recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media, where it has since gone viral.

Hindu activists had demanded action against the RTC staffer for performing namaz after stopping the bus midway during duty hours.