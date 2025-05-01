HMP Global's New Wound Care Business Navigator Helps Clinicians Strengthen Business Practices, Improve Compliance

WCBN helps professionals navigate various audits, payer policy changes, complex coding choices, and evolving wound care documentation requirements.

Launched during 2025 SAWC Spring/WHS, the new tool addresses complexities of audits, coding, and documentation.

- Dr. Jayesh Shah, WoundCon Co-Chair and SAWC faculty presenter

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HMP Global today launched Wound Care Business Navigator (WCBN), an all-in-one, centralized hub for wound care-specific audit, coding, and documentation resources, designed to address the complex challenges that today's wound care professionals face.

The new tool was unveiled during the opening session of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring/Wound Healing Society (WHS) underway now in Grapevine, Texas, with a demonstration by Podiatry Today Assistant Editorial Director Jennifer Spector, DPM.

Powerful Business Solution

WCBN was created to solve pain points identified by the wound care community. Of nearly 35,000 professionals surveyed by HMP Global earlier this year, 92% found it challenging to stay up to date on regulations and payer criteria for advanced wound therapies, and nearly two-thirds of survey participants said they spend more than six hours per week on documentation outside of patient care.

“WCBN answers the critical need for a dynamic, easily accessible, and practical resource tailored to address these issues,” Spector said.“Designed with a focus on real-world solutions, WCBN helps professionals navigate various audits, payer policy changes, complex coding choices, and evolving wound care documentation requirements.”

WCBN was developed by industry leaders to address the needs of stakeholders committed to the business of wound care-including clinicians, coders, practice managers, administrators, billers, and support staff across broad practice settings and structures. WCBN's invaluable roster of contributors represent a mix of clinical and business focus, specialties, and areas of expertise.

WCBN is a resource developed to address the evolving complexities of modern wound care practice, said SAWC Spring/WHS faculty presenter and WoundCon Co-Chair Jayesh Shah, MD, UHM(ABPM), CWSP, FAPWCA, FCCWS, FUHM, FACP, FACHM.

“By leveraging the expertise of trusted platforms such as Today's Wound Clinic, Wound Clinic Business, and SAWC's Business of Wound Care track, HMP Global has created a dynamic and accessible tool tailored to the real-world needs of wound care professionals,” Shah said.“Its focus on audits, coding, and documentation ensures clinicians have the practical guidance they need to deliver exceptional care while navigating the business aspects of their practice."

With more than 150-and continuously growing-expert-developed resources, the platform delivers actionable guidance to improve coding accuracy, avoid denials, and support proper reimbursement for chronic and non-healing wounds. The platform's features, such as its advanced search function and content-pinning options, allow users to quickly locate, save, and access the resources that matter most, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing the time spent searching for crucial information.

The platform is continuously updated to reflect the latest regulations, policy updates, and compliance standards in wound care, so users always have access to the most current and relevant information. With its focus on expert insights, timely updates, and multiple content styles, Wound Care Business Navigator is poised to become the go-to resource for professionals looking to stay ahead in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Annual subscription options are available for individuals, small teams (2-9 people) and larger organizations.



