Blue Evolution's Dr. Charles Yarish To Be Honored As North America's 'Wizard Of Seaweed' At ISS25

- Dr. Charles Yarish, Chief Science Advisor, Blue EvolutionSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Evolution , a leading innovator of regenerative blue biotechnology , announced that its Chief Science Advisor, Dr. Charles Yarish, will be honored as the North American“Wizard of Seaweed” at the 25th International Seaweed Symposium (ISS25 ), taking place May 4–9, 2025, in Victoria, British Columbia.The accolade recognizes Dr. Yarish's pioneering contributions to marine science, including groundbreaking research in seaweed ecophysiology, biogeography, ecology, aquaculture system design, and sustainable seaweed farming. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has helped elevate seaweed from an overlooked marine resource to a cornerstone of regenerative food systems, biomaterials, and climate innovation.Dr. Yarish's scientific leadership has been integral to Blue Evolution's mission to unlock the full ecological and commercial potential of seaweed - advancing initiatives in human food and health, crop and animal health, biomaterials, critical minerals, industrial biochemicals, blue carbon removal, and diverse ecosystem services. Blue Evolution envisions a near future where our outputs are all carbon-negative, fostering a regenerative cycle that benefits both nature and society.SIGNIFICANCE. Dr. Yarish's research has laid the foundation for today's regenerative seaweed industry, influencing aquaculture practices, environmental management, and carbon capture strategies.. Blue Evolution's platform builds on his scientific innovations to drive new models for coastal farming, sustainable minerals, and ocean-positive economic development.. ISS25 brings together the world's leading experts to chart the future of seaweed science and innovation.WHO. Dr. Charles Yarish, Chief Science Advisor, Blue Evolution. Presented by ISS25 organizers: Prof. Helena Abreu & Prof. Leila HayashiWHEN & WHERE. May 5, 2025 – as part of the ISS25 proceedings. Victoria Conference Centre, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. More info:QUOTES"Charlie helped launch the modern seaweed movement in North America. From his early research to his work with indigenous aquaculture leaders and Blue Evolution, this honor recognizes a true pioneer of regenerative science."- Beau Perry, CEO, Blue Evolution"It's been a joy to see our field mature. I'm honored by the recognition and even more excited about the global momentum behind seaweed science and what's still to come."- Dr. Charles YarishABOUT BLUE EVOLUTIONBlue Evolution is advancing seaweed-based solutions to meet the world's most pressing challenges. Founded in 2013, the California-based climate-tech company develops and markets nature-based products across health, agriculture, materials, minerals, and climate. With over a century of combined expertise in seaweed and mariculture, the team brings deep capability in biotech R&D, ocean big data, AI, and supply chain optimization. Blue Evolution works in close partnership with indigenous and coastal communities to drive restoration, resilience, and shared value at scale. To learn more, visit blueevolution.

