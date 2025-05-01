North Carolina Artist Sterling Edwards Honored With Induction Into Royal Collection Trust

North Carolina artist Sterling Edwards

Entwined, a watercolor by Sterling Edwards

Acclaimed watercolorist's work to be permanently housed at Windsor Castle

- Sterling EdwardsLEWISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed artist Sterling Edwards has received the highest award of his 40-year career with the acceptance of his watercolor painting into the Royal Collection Trust of King Charles III, the most prestigious art collection in the world. Edwards' painting will be housed permanently at Windsor Castle, marking a crowning achievement in the North Carolina-based artist's distinguished journey.The honor was awarded through an international competition hosted by the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour (CSPWC) to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The competition was open exclusively to Signature Members of the Society-artists selected by a panel of peers for demonstrating exceptional skill and mastery in the medium. Sterling Edwards, a Signature Member of the CSPWC since 2007, submitted a painting that stood out among global entries, earning one of only 25 coveted placements in the Royal Collection.“This is truly the greatest honor of my life and career,” Edwards said.“To have my work housed in Windsor Castle as part of the Royal Collection Trust is beyond anything I ever imagined when I first picked up a paintbrush.”Widely celebrated for his bold and interpretive watercolor paintings, Edwards blends abstract expressionism with traditional elements to create luminous and emotionally charged compositions. His unique approach emphasizes strong design, vibrant color, and intuitive brushwork-an artistic signature that has earned him an international following among collectors, galleries, and students.A full-time professional artist since 1993, Edwards transitioned to the art world after two decades of service in law enforcement and firefighting. Over the past 40 years, his paintings have been featured in numerous exhibitions and publications worldwide. He is also the author of Creating Luminous Watercolor Landscapes: A Four-Step Process and the designer of a signature line of watercolor brushes and a palette.In addition to his studio work, Edwards is a highly sought-after instructor, leading workshops across North America and internationally. His contributions to the watercolor community continue to inspire a new generation of artists.The Royal Collection Trust, which includes works by some of history's greatest artists, represents one of the world's largest and most important art collections. Edwards' inclusion places him among a revered lineage of artists recognized for their lasting impact on the arts.Art collectors, galleries, and interior designers throughout the United States seeking distinctive, internationally recognized artwork are invited to explore Sterling Edwards' original paintings and workshop offerings.For more information, visit

Sterling Edwards

Sterling Edwards, Artist, LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.