Smart Baby Monitors Market Report 2025-2034: Offline Distribution Channels Held 72.9% Of Smart Baby Monitor Sales In 2024, But Online Retail Is Set For Rapid Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data Collection Methods
1.2 Base Estimates and Calculations
1.2.1 Base Year Calculation
1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Manufacturers
3.8 Distributors
3.9 Retailers
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Rising demand for remote monitoring
3.10.1.2 Advancement in technology
3.10.1.3 Growing emphasis on child safety
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Privacy and security concerns
3.10.2.2 Cost and affordability
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Consumer buying behavior
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Company market share analysis
4.2 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Smart Baby Monitor Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Standalone monitors
5.3 Smartphone/app-enabled monitors
5.4 Wearable monitors
Chapter 6 Smart Baby Monitor Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Audio monitoring
6.3 Video monitoring
Chapter 7 Smart Baby Monitor Market Estimates & Forecast, by Connectivity, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Wireless
7.3 Wired
Chapter 8 Smart Baby Monitor Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.3 Offline
Chapter 9 Smart Baby Monitor Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Angel Care Monitor Incorporation
10.2 Arlo Technologies, Inc.
10.3 Baby Brezza
10.4 Dorel Industries, Inc.
10.5 Haier Group
10.6 I Baby Labs
10.7 Infant Optics
10.8 Lorex Technology Inc.
10.9 Masimo's
10.10 Maxi-Cosi Inc.
10.11 Net Gear Incorporation
10.12 Owlet Baby Care
10.13 Panasonic Corporation
10.14 Philips
10.15 Safety 1st
10.16 Samsung Electronics Corporation
