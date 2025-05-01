Smart Baby Monitors Market Report 2025-2034: Offline Distribution Channels Held 72.9% Of Smart Baby Monitor Sales In 2024, But Online Retail Is Set For Rapid Growth

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Baby Monitor Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Baby Monitor Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.30%. Increasing concerns over the safety and protection of infants and toddlers are driving market growth.

Despite advancements in medical knowledge and prevention techniques, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) remains a significant worry for many parents, reinforcing the need for advanced monitoring solutions. Rising per capita income, growing retail availability, evolving lifestyles, and greater awareness of childcare are also contributing to market expansion. The increasing demand for baby monitors, particularly in developed regions where caretakers or maids are less common, further accelerates market growth.

However, the adoption of connected devices also raises concerns regarding data security and privacy. Unauthorized access to a child's video feed remains a critical risk. To mitigate these concerns, manufacturers are focusing on implementing advanced encryption technologies and high-level security protocols to protect sensitive data. Security vulnerabilities may allow hackers to access video feeds with malicious intent, leading to privacy breaches and potential misuse of data stored on the cloud. These factors could deter some parents from adopting smart baby monitors, particularly when companies do not provide transparency regarding their data security policies.

The market is segmented by type into standalone monitors, smartphone/app-enabled monitors, and wearable monitors. The smartphone/app-enabled segment generated USD 500 million in revenue in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period. These monitors utilize smartphones and tablets, allowing live video streaming and remote management through easy-to-use applications. They provide greater flexibility to parents and are often more affordable than traditional standalone video monitors.

By technology, the market is segmented into audio monitoring and video monitoring. The video monitoring segment accounted for over 74.79% of the total market in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034. Advanced features like scream detection, sleep tracking, and face recognition, powered by AI and machine learning, are enhancing the functionality of these devices. Wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ensure smooth, real-time information transfer and enable features like noise cancellation and high-definition video, improving the overall efficiency of smart baby monitors.

The market is also segmented by distribution channel into online and offline channels. The offline segment accounted for 72.9% of the market in 2024, with baby monitor products being widely available in specialty stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and department stores. These retail outlets contribute significantly to overall sales as they offer expert guidance to customers and help them choose the best products for their needs. Despite the dominance of offline channels, increasing internet penetration and the growing availability of a wide range of products online are expected to drive the growth of the online segment in the coming years.

North America dominated the smart baby monitor market in 2024, capturing around 41.7% of the global market share and generating approximately USD 500 million in revenue. The increasing use of smartphones, growing internet access, and rising concern for child safety are driving the adoption of high-end baby monitoring technologies in the region. Advanced features such as real-time audio and video monitoring, motion detection, and temperature tracking are helping parents ensure the safety and well-being of their infants, contributing to the growing popularity of smart baby monitors.

