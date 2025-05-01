SPEC Delivers Specviewperf 15 Benchmark With New Graphics Apis And Workloads, Support For New Application Versions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAINESVILLE, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the availability of the SPECviewperf 15 benchmark , a significant update to the worldwide standard for measuring graphics performance based on professional applications. The SPECviewperf 15 benchmark includes new graphics APIs for DirectX 12 and Vulkan, workloads for new industry use cases, and support for the latest versions of the currently represented applications. The extensive enhancements in this version of the benchmark enable users to understand how the latest versions of their applications will perform on the current generation of hardware.

The SPECviewperf benchmark measures the 3D graphics performance of systems running under the OpenGL, DirectX, and Vulkan application programming interfaces (APIs). The benchmark can be run without installing licenses for the represented applications and is frequently used as the basis for performance measurement and the estimation of new hardware, such as GPUs and system platforms. The diverse set of modern workloads are easy to install and run, and provide high-quality, consistent results.

“Enterprises and end users will find the SPECviewperf 15 benchmark especially helpful when deciding on future hardware purchases,” said SPECgpc Committee Chair Ross Cunniff.“It enables them to better understand how to allocate their resources to achieve their required performance levels, leading in turn to a better user experience and increased productivity. Moving forward, SPEC will continue to expand the SPECviewperf benchmark to enable our growing community of users to optimize the performance of their systems.”

Key new features of the SPECviewperf 15 benchmark



New workloads representing significant new use-cases:



blender-01 – an OpenGL benchmark highlighting the use of Blender 3.6 LTS in content-creation use cases



unreal_engine-01 – a DirectX 12 benchmark highlighting content-creation use cases that rely on Epic's Unreal Engine 5.4 with advanced rendering technologies such as Lumen, Nanite, and Temporal Super Resolution

Enscape-01 – a Vulkan benchmark highlighting GPU-accelerated ray tracing as used by the Chaos Enscape 4.0 application in architectural visualization



Updated workloads based on new versions of represented professional applications:



3dsmax-08 – updated with traces from Autodesk 3ds Max 2023, including subsets of KitBash3D's Mission to Minerva model and materials Kit, based on real-world production data commonly used by game developers and filmmakers.



catia-07 – updated with traces from the 2022x version of Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE CATIA. Traces from CATIA v5 are also included in the workload.



creo-04 – updated with traces from PTC Creo 9



maya-07 – updated with traces from Autodesk Maya 2025. Two new models,“Apollo” and“Sol and Solette” are also included.

solidworks-08 – updated with traces from Dassault Systèmes Solidworks 2024

Significant usability improvements, including an all-new graphical user interface (GUI) and updated installation and configuration processes.



The SPECviewperf 15 benchmark is available for immediate download from SPEC under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit .

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

