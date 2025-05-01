Unitree Launches Firefighting Quadruped Robot For Disaster Response

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Unitree Robotics demonstrates quadruped fire rescue robots for extreme disaster response

May 1, 2025

Advanced firefighting robots climb stairs, withstand extreme heat, and deploy water cannons up to 60 meters

Unitree Robotics , best known for its agile quadruped robots, has introduced a new breed of firefighting and disaster response machines designed to operate in environments too dangerous for human rescuers.

The company's latest innovation is a quadruped fire rescue robot equipped with modular tools for emergency response missions, ranging from structural fires to forest blazes.

With high mobility, rugged durability, and real-time situational awareness capabilities, the robot is already being deployed in the field and is now available for purchase.

High-mobility design

One of the robot's standout features is its ability to climb stairs up to 40 centimeters high, thanks to improved joint performance and advanced mobility algorithms.

This stair-climbing capability enables it to navigate complex urban terrains, collapsed buildings, and multi-story structures during emergencies – tasks that are often too perilous for human first responders.

Heavy-duty firefighting power

Equipped with a high-capacity water cannon, the robot can deliver up to 40 liters of water per minute at distances of up to 60 meters. This allows it to suppress fires from a safe distance, including those in confined or hazardous zones that would otherwise endanger firefighters.

In addition to water-based firefighting, a specialized version of the robot includes a high-speed air blower. This tool is particularly effective for combating forest fires by disrupting the flame-to-fuel connection without the need for direct water contact.

Built for extreme conditions

Designed with a composite metal body and protected by a drencher cooling system, the robot can operate continuously in high-temperature, dusty, and toxic environments. These features make it ideal for disaster scenarios where traditional machinery might overheat or fail.

Command and control

The robot is supported by a visualization and command platform that transmits real-time video, allowing operators to remotely assess the scene and make informed decisions quickly. This capability enhances situational awareness, helping response teams execute safer and more efficient rescue operations.

Rapid battery replacement

To ensure maximum uptime during critical missions, the robot features a quick-swap battery system. Notably, the system is engineered to maintain watertight integrity even during battery changes, ensuring uninterrupted operations in wet or flooded environments.

A new frontier in robotic disaster response

As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of natural disasters, demand is growing for robotic solutions that can reduce risk to human lives while improving emergency outcomes.

Unitree's quadruped fire rescue robot is a significant step forward in this direction, combining mechanical agility with mission-specific tools for real-world challenges.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Unitree's official fire rescue product page .