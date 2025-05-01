403
Qatar Economic Forum 2025 Organizing Committee Reviews Preparations For 5Th Edition
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organizing Committee of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025, in collaboration with Bloomberg, held its third meeting Wednesday to review the ongoing preparations for the fifth edition of the forum, scheduled to take place in Doha from May 20 to 22.
The meeting was chaired by HE Chairman of the Media City and Head of the Organizing Committee Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Thani.
During the meeting, participants reviewed progress across various organizational and technical aspects of the forum, along with discussing implementation plans to ensure the success of the highly anticipated event.
The Qatar Economic Forum serves as a global platform bringing together state leaders, decision-makers, senior executives, and economic experts from around the world to exchange insights and discuss key challenges and opportunities shaping the global economy amid rapid developments.
