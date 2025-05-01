403
Kuwait's Amir Invites Lebanese Pres. To Visit Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 30 (KUNA) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received on Wednesday an invitation from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to visit Kuwait on May 11-12.
The Lebanese Presidency said in a statement that the Charge d'Affairs of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, Yassin Al-Majed, delivered the letter to President Aoun.
The letter stated that the visit is an opportunity to enhance the existing cooperation in all fields, in order to achieve what serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples. (end) fz
