Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Train Services Suspended As Truck Rolls Down On Track In South Kashmir's Qazigund

Train Services Suspended As Truck Rolls Down On Track In South Kashmir's Qazigund


2025-05-01 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The train services were on Thursday suspended after a truck rolled down onto the railway track at Qazigund area of South Kashmir.

A truck bearing registration number JK02AT-5895 has rolled down the cutting at km 167/10-11 between Banihal – Qazigund (Hiller) on the track, reported news agency KNO.

Soon after the incident occurred, the train services have been suspended and clearance work was started.

An official said that the train services have been suspended since early morning.

“Machinery was deployed to the spot, but due to the heavy weight of the truck, it could not be removed. We have roped in the Army to assist in removing the truck from the track,” he added.

Read Also PM's J&K Visit On April 19 Postponed Special Vande Bharat's Trial Conducted On Katra-Sangaldan Section In J&K

Train operations will remain suspended until the truck is cleared from the track.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01052025000215011059ID1109494545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search