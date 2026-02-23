Meiyang Chang Celebrates Chinese New Year With Flu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor-singer Meiyang Chang celebrated the Chinese New Year of the Fire Horse with flu. The actor-singer took to his Instagram recently, and shared a picture from the occasion.

In the picture, he can be seen sitting with his family. He wrote in the caption,“When the Chinese New Year of the Fire Horse started with 3 F's: Family Friends and Flu. I'd like to hold the first two close to my heart, and abolish the third. The annual feast that brings us and a slice of our custom & culture together. Kung XI Fa Cai to all celebrating the CNY, and Tashi Delek for those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year”.

Meiyang Chang is an Indian of Chinese descent (often referred to as Indian-Chinese) born in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, which was part of Bihar when he was born in 1982. A third-generation Indian-Chinese.

Earlier, Meiyang Chang, who was Prashant Tamang's best friend for years, spoke about his demise. He revealed how the late singer was looking up to his project 'The Battle of Galwan', and was thrilled to be working with Salman Khan.

“His recent work in Paatal Lok Season 2 and the upcoming film with Salman Khan were big milestones in his career. Prashant was extremely happy and excited about this phase”, he shared.

He mentioned that they were to meet in the upcoming week in Mumbai and have a mini get-together with their other friends, a plan that was long due.

Expressing concern for Prashant's wife and daughter, Meiyang Chang said,“Right now, my only wish is strength for his family. His wife and daughter mean a lot to us, and we will try our best to support them in every possible way”.