Luxembourg To Allocate EUR 10M To Support Ukraine's Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Luxembourg will allocate EUR 10 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in 2025, with the funds designated for infrastructure modernization, equipment procurement, and fuel supply.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a joint briefing in Kyiv with Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and Minister of Defence Yuriko Backes, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"A key practical outcome of our meetings is Luxembourg's decision to allocate EUR 10 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in 2025. These funds will be directed toward the purchase of equipment and fuel, and the modernization of energy infrastructure," Sybiha said.

Luxembourg parliament condemns Russia's human rights violations in Crimea

He added that discussions with the Luxembourg delegation also covered strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, increasing pressure on the aggressor, and investing in domestic weapons production. Sybiha stressed that Luxembourg's military assistance to Ukraine had already exceeded EUR 250 million.

Other topics on the agenda included tightening sanctions against Russia, the use of frozen Russian assets in support of Ukraine, and Ukraine's further integration into the EU and NATO.

Sybiha also proposed that Luxembourg, whose development agency LuxDev is currently implementing 40 recovery projects in Kryvyi Rih, expand its programs to other regions, specifically the Kharkiv region.

Bettel, in turn, announced an additional EUR 1 million in funding for the Olena Zelenska Foundation. This assistance will support psychological aid programs for young people.

On April 23, Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Luxembourg's Minister of Defense Yuriko Backes discussed prospects for industrial cooperation, particularly in air defense and deep-strike capabilities.