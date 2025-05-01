PMAY-G Awaas+ Survey Gets Extension Till May 15

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union Ministry for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has further extended the deadline for the Awaas+ 2024 survey under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) by 15 days, shifting the closing date from April 30 to May 15, 2025.
This is the second extension granted by the Centre, as the earlier deadline of March 31, 2025, was first pushed to April 30, and now to May 15.
The move aims to ensure comprehensive coverage, particularly in remote and snowbound regions where survey completion has been challenging.
An official communiqué from the Union Ministry stated that the decision was taken after multiple states and Union Territories sought additional time to identify all eligible rural households.
The extension will allow better verification of self-reported cases and ensure no deserving beneficiary is left out.
As of April 30, 2025, a total of 4,74,076 potential beneficiaries have been surveyed across Jammu and Kashmir. Rajouri district leads with 55,489 surveys followed by Poonch (52,568) and Kupwara (41,629), reflecting significant progress in identifying eligible households under the PMAY-G scheme.
