Declaration Signed Rejecting The Memorandum Of Understanding Between The US And Panama -

2025-04-30 11:15:32
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A group of political party and organization leaders, former presidential candidates, representatives, internationalists, and other civil society actors issued a forceful statement in defense of national sovereignty. It was in response to the agreements signed by the governments of Panama and the United States of America (USA) on April 10, during the visit of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the Panama Canal and its adjacent areas. This agreement is considered contrary to the spirit of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties and in violation of the Panama Canal's neutrality regime. It was signed by political figures from various groups, including former presidential candidates Martín Torrijos, of the Popular Party, and Ricardo Lombana, of the Another Way Movement (Moca). It was also signed by former deputies and leaders of the Vamos coalition, Juan Diego Vásquez and Gabriel Silva; as well as Guillermo Willy Bermúdez, vice president of the Panameñista Party.

The group stated that “Aware of the gravity of the events currently affecting our Republic and in light of the expansionist and hegemonic intentions of the United States of America, we emphasize that the Panama Canal Neutrality Treaty guarantees equal treatment and peaceful transit to vessels of all nations, without discrimination or privileges.”

The statement read by the lawyer specializing in International Law, Alonso Illueca, states that“we reaffirm that, after compliance with the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, only the Republic of Panama, through the Panama Canal Authority, efficiently administers and manages the Canal, without the presence of any foreign military force or military bases.”

