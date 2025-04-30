Declaration Signed Rejecting The Memorandum Of Understanding Between The US And Panama -
The group stated that “Aware of the gravity of the events currently affecting our Republic and in light of the expansionist and hegemonic intentions of the United States of America, we emphasize that the Panama Canal Neutrality Treaty guarantees equal treatment and peaceful transit to vessels of all nations, without discrimination or privileges.”
The statement read by the lawyer specializing in International Law, Alonso Illueca, states that“we reaffirm that, after compliance with the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, only the Republic of Panama, through the Panama Canal Authority, efficiently administers and manages the Canal, without the presence of any foreign military force or military bases.”
