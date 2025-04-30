Entropiq Expands Quantum Entropy Services Through Collaboration With A Leading Digital Infrastructure Provider

Deployment at Equinix's Solution Validation Center enables EntropiQ to test and validate Quantum Entropy as a Service solutions in a secure, scalable, and adaptable environment

MOBILE, Ala., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EntropiQ, the first and only secure provider of on-demand, elastic, high-performance Quantum Entropy as a Service (QEaaS), is pleased to announce it is working with Equinix, the world's leading digital infrastructure company, and GIS QSP, a global leader in advanced cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. This collaboration enhances the delivery and global availability of EntropiQ's next-generation quantum entropy services.

EntropiQ is currently the only provider offering on-demand, elastic, high-performance, low-latency Quantum Entropy as a Service (QEaaS) with integrated military-grade, crypto-agile endpoint protection and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) specifically designed to secure sensitive data and communications for critical infrastructure organizations.

Leveraging Equinix's global platform of more than 260 data centers across 74 metros, EntropiQ has deployed its proprietary entropy generation and distribution systems at key Solution Validation Center (SVC) locations in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C. The SVC provides organizations with the ability to deploy and test their distributed IT in Equinix's comprehensive technology environment. GIS QSP will provide additional cybersecurity architecture services and? support to help operationalize and scale the solution.

"Our collaboration with Equinix and GIS QSP ensures clients in highly regulated and security-sensitive sectors can access the most advanced entropy services available today," said Josh Lewis, CEO and Co-founder of EntropiQ. "Together, we're establishing a foundation for post-quantum resilience."

About EntropiQ

EntropiQ is the pioneer and leading? provider of Quantum Entropy as a Service (QEaaS), delivering on-demand, elastic, high-performance, low-latency entropy with crypto-agile protection and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Founded in 2024, EntropiQ is built for the data integrity, security, and compliance needs of critical infrastructure. entropiq

About GIS QSP

GIS QSP (Quantum Solutions Practice) is a defense and critical infrastructure cybersecurity firm specializing in post-quantum cryptography, sovereign cloud design, and zero-trust architectures. GIS QSP works globally with governments and enterprise partners to deploy mission-ready solutions for next-gen digital protection. gisqsp

For media inquiries, contact:

[email protected]

[ ]

SOURCE EntropiQ

