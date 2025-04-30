Rumbleon Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

IRVING, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL ) (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), today announced that it will release its First Quarter 2025 operational and financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:00 a.m. Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results. The call will be hosted by Mike Quartieri, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.



What: RumbleOn First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 7:00 am Central Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time)



Conference Call Dial In: 1-800-717-1738 for United States callers, or 1-646-307-1865 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 06816

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL ), operates through two operating segments: a powersports dealership group and a vehicle transportation services entity, Wholesale Express, LLC ("Express"). We believe our powersports business, operating under our RideNow brand, is the largest powersports retail group in the United States, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. We also offer parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. We are one of the largest purchasers of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize our proprietary RideNow Cash Offer technology to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. Our Express business provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation primarily between and among dealerships and auctions throughout the United States. To learn more please visit us online at .

SOURCE RumbleOn

