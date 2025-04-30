Ministry Of Social Development And Family Launches Financial Support Program For Civil Society Organisations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi affirmed that empowering civil society organisations is a cornerstone for achieving comprehensive development, as these organisations contribute to addressing social gaps in a more flexible and effective manner.

This statement came on the occasion of the Ministry of Social Development and Family's announcement of the launch of a financial support program for active civil society organisations, enabling them to carry out their vital role in serving the community.

The program targets organisations officially registered under Law No. 21 of 2020 and aims to enhance their capacity to implement projects, expand their activities, and deliver quality programs that contribute to sustainable community development and improve the quality of life for individuals.

This program is considered one of the Ministry's strategic initiatives to support nonprofit organisations that have a tangible impact on society.

In this context, Her Excellency added that the true return from supporting the organisation is in building a more cohesive and responsible society, where official efforts are integrated with community initiatives to provide practical and sustainable solutions to challenges.

The Ministry is allowing interested organisations to apply for the program through an electronic application form available on the Ministry's official website. The financial support provided to the organisations will be directly tied to their activities and programs, to ensure that resources are directed toward projects that effectively serve community needs and generate a positive impact on the ground.