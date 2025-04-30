A VIBRANT SUMMER AWAITS: Tremblant Unveils Its Summer Programming Replete With Music, Culture, And Nature

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Tremblant invites you to a vibrant summer season filled with free events and festive entertainment in the heart of its pedestrian village. The season launches with the colourful BLOOMAFEST Tremblant before moving to the IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant/5150 Triathlon Mont-Tremblant and Rythmes Tremblant's free open-air concerts featuring artists like Isabelle Boulay and Dumas . Every week brings new opportunities for an unforgettable stay in the heart of the Laurentians with open-air music, a lively ambiance, mountain adventures, and gourmet discoveries to suit every taste. Tremblant's exciting programming , easily accessible location and wide range of activities are sure to delight families and friends, music lovers and outdoor fanatics alike.

Celebrating two musical milestones

This summer marks a special anniversary for two of the destination's cherished musical traditions. First, the legendary Tremblant International Blues Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary from July 9 to 13, with renowned artists such as Colin James, Sue Foley and Matt Andersen, as well as other international performers transforming the pedestrian village into a giant open-air stage. Then, Tremblant's Labour Day weekend staple, the Festival de la musique de Tremblant will mark its 25th edition from August 29 to September 1, with over 30 captivating free concerts on offer. Founder and artistic director Angèle Dubeau will welcome to the stage renowned acts such as Cœur de Pirate, Marc Hervieux, Dominique Fils-Aimé, and vocal quartet QW4RTZ. A wonderful opportunity for musical diversity in all its glory to resound throughout the Laurentians!

Fun is always in the forecast

Every day spent in Tremblant is a bright spot in anyone's summer. When the sun shines, the mountain and village turn into a life-sized playground for outdoor enthusiasts and thrill seekers wanting to hike , zipline , kayak , try out the via ferrata or play on the beach . And when the clouds roll in, guests can head indoors to enjoy a spa treatment , splurge on shopping , try their luck at laser tag or tackle an escape room challenge with friends. Visitors chasing adventure or craving downtime will find in Tremblant what they need to make the most of every moment, from sunrise to sunset.

Summer flavours in full bloom

At Tremblant, every meal is an adventure. From breakfasts on the go and fabulous fondues to bustling bistros and fine dining , the culinary scene in the pedestrian village is as diverse as it is delicious. Many restaurants also offer sun-soaked terraces-perfect for sharing a bite with friends or enjoying a romantic dinner under the stars. Foodies can pair their glass of wine or local craft beer with stunning mountain views for a deliciously memorable summer experience!

All of Tremblant within reach

To truly soak up summer at Tremblant, nothing beats an overnight stay. Whether in a chic hotel, cozy condo or mountainside residence, the destination offers over 1,900 lodging units that cater to the needs of couples, families or friend groups of all sizes. By staying in the heart of the pedestrian village, the destination's plentiful activities, restaurants, and world-class events are only steps away-no driving is necessary! Guests staying on-site also enjoy exclusive lodging benefits and the best price guarantee . Be it a spontaneous weekend escape or a well-planned vacation, Tremblant is the perfect starting point for summer memories that will last a lifetime.

About Tremblant

From the top of its mountain to the charming pedestrian village at its base, Tremblant is a world-class four-season resort that offers a guest experience that is as dynamic as it is memorable. In the summer, the destination comes alive with outdoor activities and high-calibre events, including the brand-new BLOOMAFEST, the renowned 24H Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival, which earned the destination a TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award of Excellence in 2020. Tremblant's year-round festive atmosphere and dazzling programming attest to its status as one of the 5 best ski destinations in Canada, as recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards in 2021. Tremblant welcomes families, friends and solo guests in its 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

