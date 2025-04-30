Grand Opening: Dave's Hot Chicken

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for the Grand Opening of Dave's Hot Chicken on May 2, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Located at 270 N West End Blvd, in Quakertown, PA, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free slider with purchase! Join the Upper Bucks County Chamber of Commerce and The Integritty Group for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 AM. Grand opening festivities will continue with entertainment and a raffle all day, where 5 lucky guests have a chance to win FREE SLIDERS FOR A YEAR!

The wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation that started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot, today announced the grand opening of its Quakertown restaurant with Franchisee The Integritty Group. (TIG) The restaurant features an extraordinary street art display, paying homage to the humble East Hollywood parking lot where Dave's began back in 2017, and takes inspiration from the historical events that took place in Quakertown. Art includes a tribute to the historical train and the hidden liberty bell that Quakertown safeguarded in 1777.

"We're excited to bring the hugely popular Dave's Hot Chicken to Quakertown and proud to be the franchise partner introducing this bold, spicy brand to Quakertown," said Pranav Desai, Executive of TIG, which owns and operates the Quakertown Dave's Hot Chicken. Quakertown area is in for a treat, being the first to experience Dave's signature heat and unique flavors, which have rightfully built a massive fanbase in the US. We can't wait for people here to experience firsthand what makes Dave's Hot Chicken so special." The Quakertown opening marks the 4th Dave's Hot Chicken for TIG, the rapid-growth brand, with 2025 planned to be a year of expansion.

"Going from a parking lot pop-up run by three friends to a global restaurant with 250 locations in seven years is the American Dream story," said company CEO, Bill Phelps. "As we continue to expand across the globe, we know that focusing on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet will ensure that expansion."

Dave's Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper® (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order, using a spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 80-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to "blow their minds."

