KORO Development Launches Its First Residential Project, Koro One - A New Vision For Urban Living In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) KORO Development, a new real estate brand under the umbrella of the ultra-luxury developer, ALTA Real Estate Development, proudly announces the official launch of Koro One - its debut residential project located in the vibrant heart of Jumeirah Garden City.

Marking the first chapter in KORO's mission to redefine urban living, Koro One offers a dynamic residential experience shaped by real life in motion. Rooted in ALTA's legacy of design excellence, KORO brings a fresh, energetic approach to modern city life - building homes that are deeply connected to the city's rhythm.

A New Standard for City Living:

Koro One introduces a curated mix of studios, one and two bedroom apartments and a singular three-bedroom duplex residence, each designed for residents who live fast-paced, connected lives. KORO One is designed around the needs of the modern city professional with a huge open atrium that soars the full height of the building, beautifully designed internal and roof-top gardens, a state of the art fitness and wellness floor by Technogym and vibrant communal areas including an incredible co-working space and lounge, tailored fostering productivity, connection, and creativity.

Located in Jumeirah Garden City - one of Dubai's most walkable, character-filled neighborhoods - Koro One puts residents at the center of it all. With easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, J1 and Kite beaches, nightlife, and cultural hubs, Koro One is built for those who want the city at their doorstep.

“At KORO, we're not just building homes - we're building the ultimate urban launchpads,” said Abdulla Al Tayer, MD at KORO Development.“Koro One is designed for people who move fast, think big, and live connected - a place that gives you access, community, and the energy to keep going.”

About KORO Development:

KORO Development is a next-generation real estate brand by ALTA Real Estate Development, focused on delivering relevant, connected, and future-forward residential spaces. Its debut project, Koro One, signals the start of a bold new chapter in urban living for Dubai's modern residents.