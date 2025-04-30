Lakki Marwat Peace Committee Vows To Continue Protest Until Demands Met

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The Police Peace Committee in Lakki Marwat has announced it will continue its protest until authorities fulfill their key demands, including the reinstatement of a dismissed police officer and better resource allocation for local law enforcement.

Led by Committee President Khalid Khan, the protestors are calling for the immediate reinstatement of officer Shah Sawar, the installation of thermal cameras at local police stations, an increase in the number of armored vehicles, and the return of police platoons that were withdrawn from the area.

Speaking to media representatives, Khan said the protest will not end until all demands are accepted, warning that the current lack of resources is undermining the ability of the police to maintain law and order.

He emphasized that any negative consequences resulting from inaction would be the responsibility of the relevant authorities.

The committee stressed that the ongoing shortages in local police equipment and personnel are serious obstacles to peace efforts in the region.