Lytus Technologies Expands Healthcare Footprint With The Acquisition Of“Blod.In” On-Demand Blood Logistics Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 30 April 2025 - Lytus Technologies (OTCMKTS: LYTHF), a multinational leader in platform services and a next-generation technology-driven services company, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Blod, India's first on-demand blood component management and logistics platform (powered by advanced AI and machine learning algorithms) - currently operational in Chennai and soon to be available nationally.
The acquisition of Blod, through Lytus HealthTech, its fully owned HealthTech subsidiary, underscores Lytus' commitment to working alongside and together with hospitals and blood banks (private and public) in efficiently serving critical healthcare needs, optimising logistics, and ultimately saving lives. This last-mile partnership fosters an extremely gratifying and supportive relationship, ensuring timely access to life-saving blood products and enhancing the overall efficiency of the healthcare ecosystem. Over the last twelve months, Blod scaled rapidly, growing from 30 to 140 hospitals with a 20% month-on-month growth trajectory. Now operating in Chennai, it plans to expand to 100 more hospitals and 15+ blood banks, with further growth in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and other cities in the next phase. Blod's AI-driven technology will soon expand to global markets like the U.S. and UAE, optimising inventory, minimizing wastage, and ensuring timely blood availability for patients, hospitals, and blood banks.
Significant Investments to Scale Up Operations
Lytus Technologies has secured and committed INR 1000 crores as growth capital over the next three years to scale operations both organically and inorganically, expand its digital ecosystem, and advance HealthTech innovations. A significant portion of this investment is dedicated to advancing AI- and ML-powered solutions across Lytus HealthTech, including Blod's AI engine, which optimises blood inventory forecasting, real-time supply-demand mapping, and last-mile routing intelligence for temperature-sensitive deliveries.
Mr. Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, highlighted the strategic importance of this launch in Lytus' long-term vision. He said,“Healthcare presents a powerful intersection of business growth and societal impact. At Lytus HealthTech, we are committed to building scalable solutions that seamlessly integrate Advanced AI, ML, and Agentic AI to transform the future of blood and medical logistics. Our focus is on improving access, streamlining workflows, and delivering better patient outcomes across India. Our strong revenue trajectory reflects our ability to execute on vision and capitalize on emerging market opportunities. The INR 1000 crores financing empowers us to deepen investments in high-growth sectors while maintaining operational agility. We remain focused on sustainable growth, investing in next-generation technologies to elevate both customer experience and shareholder value”
The launch of Blod marks a major milestone in Lytus's strategic layering approach, enhancing stakeholder value. With a 4-million-strong existing subscriber base, Lytus is positioned to connect patients with healthcare providers, revolutionising patient care and driving HealthTech growth. At the heart of Blod lies a deeply collaborative and proactive approach - one that brings together hospitals, blood banks, diagnostics, and care service providers into a real-time, AI-enabled ecosystem. By co-developing protocols, integrating live data streams, and building shared dashboards, Lytus HealthTech is ensuring that every stakeholder has access to intelligent tools for faster, data-driven decision-making. Blod is working on and pioneering the integration of Agentic AI - autonomous digital agents capable of reasoning, decision-making, and acting without human intervention. These intelligent agents operate across hospitals, blood banks, and logistics hubs to ensure uninterrupted, goal-driven healthcare delivery.
Following a successful pilot phase, Blod is set to officially launch, transforming blood logistics through its flagship platform, Blod+. The pilot proved its ability to cut blood procurement time from hours to just 90-120 minutes, addressing India's 650,000-unit annual blood deficit, which contributes to 12,000 daily deaths.
Mr. Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam, COO of Lytus HealthTech, stated,“We are not just building a digital-first platform, we are building a community of healthcare providers, connected by trust, technology, and the shared mission to save lives. Our AI-first model enables proactive collaboration, not reactive firefighting - ensuring every patient, every hospital, and every unit of blood is accounted for with precision and care. We are uniquely positioned to solve critical challenges in patient care and medical logistics.”
About Lytus Technologies:
Lytus Technologies is a platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 4 million active customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries.
