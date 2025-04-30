Kate Spade New York's Newest Campaign Starring Ice Spice And Charli D'amelio Celebrates Those Who Friend Fiercely - AETO...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- kate spade new york today unveils its Spring/Summer 2025 global brand campaign,“,” starring Grammy-nominated Artist,, and dancer and multi-faceted social media star,. Introducing a bold, seasonal campaign that embraces a fresh aesthetic to connect to younger audiences, the campaign celebrates the universal roles friends play in a girl's life with creative scenes that bring modern, relatable energy to the brand.

“This campaign is a vibrant love letter to the friends who shape a girl's life,” said Eva Erdmann, CEO and Brand President of kate spade new york.“Since joining the brand, we've been exploring new meaningful ways to connect with a younger audience. In a world where digital interactions often overshadow genuine connections, the profound bond of friendship becomes, more than ever, an indispensable anchor. kate spade new york's latest campaign celebrates fierce friends: the ones who show up, have your back, and brighten the everyday. As Kate Spade herself once said, 'A good friend is like the perfect handbag – always by your side, effortlessly lifting your spirit, and making every adventure a little more fabulous.'”

Starring Ice Spice-known for her fearless authenticity-and Charli D'Amelio-celebrated for her ability to resonate with her audience- kate spade new york's latest campaign spotlights the Deco Chain Shoulder Bag in two new seasonal colorways. Set in a vibrant cityscape, the film captures the energy of Gen Z's bold, fast-moving lives-and the fierce friends who carry them through it all. At the center is Deco: a versatile essential that seamlessly transitions from day to night, casual to polished, proving one bag can do it all. From the post-breakup pep talker to the friend group unifier, the campaign celebrates those who show up, stand out, and make every moment count.

Erdmann continued, “We celebrate the many facets of friendship, honoring the unique qualities that make every friend group special. Like the friends who carry us, the Deco handbag from kate spade new york takes center stage-symbolizing simplicity, functionality, and versatility as the perfect companion to your life.”

“Growing up in New York, I've always been a fan of kate spade and their iconic designs. This campaign was exciting to me because it's all about celebrating friendships,” says Ice Spice .“My friends mean everything to me-they keep me grounded, especially my sister and cousins. They're the ones I call when I'm homesick, when I'm hyped, or when I just need to be reminded of who I am and where I came from.”

“I'm so excited to partner with kate spade new york,” says Charli D'Amelio .“I've loved the brand for years, especially how its modern designs allow me to express my own personal style. I think it's really cool to see how this campaign celebrates the power of friendship and the joy it brings. It makes me think of the lifelong friendships I have that started as a child, growing up, going to school together, being in the same dance company, or new friends I've met through work or moving to new cities – I am so grateful to have had the amazing opportunity of forming friendships with new people along the way.”

The Deco handbag steps boldly into the spotlight, reimagined for the season in standout Spring/Summer colorways-Blue Multi Denim, Jungle Vine, Pistachio, Sweet Cream and Apricot Cream. A modern expression of kate spade's design DNA, Deco fuses clean lines, minimalist form, and effortless, everyday luxury. It's made for the one who carries more than just her essentials-she carries her world, and often, everyone else's too.

Spring/Summer 2025 Deco Assortment

The Spring/Summer 2025 collection is now available to shop with new styles continuing to roll out through spring and summer both in stores and online. The campaign will be revealed on kate spade new york's channels beginning April 30.

Campaign Images & Video:

Images: HERE

Video: HERE

Credits:

Director: Henry Scholfield

Photographer: Micaiah Carter

Creative Strategy: Mandai Loop

Creative Agency: Marcel

Stylist: Emmanuelle Youchnowski

Producer: Olivier Dubocage

Production Design: Mark Connell

Music : Laurent Cuenca, Fiesta Piñata, BMG Production Music France

Hair: Jacob Aaron Dillon (Ice Spice), Laura Polko (Charli), Cheryl Marks

Makeup: Luz Alicia Giraldo Nogues (Ice Spice), Liv Madorma (Charli), Stella Tzanidakis

Nails: Brittney Boyce (Charli)

kate spade new york Summer 2025 lookbook:

FLAT-LAY: HERE

ON MODEL: HERE

About kate spade new york:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink