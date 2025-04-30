Aditya Birla Capital Digital Launches Digital Gold SIP On The ABCD Mobile App

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (“ABCDL”), the digital-first D2C arm of India's leading financial services company, Aditya Birla Capital, today, announced the launch of Digital Gold SIP - a systematic investment plan that enables users to invest in digital gold starting at just Rs. 50 for weekly SIPs and Rs. 100 for monthly SIPs. This feature is available on the ABCD mobile app.



Digital Gold SIP brings together India's widely adopted investment method, with an asset class deeply rooted in tradition. By enabling regular, automated investments, it helps investors navigate market fluctuations over time through the power of compounding. The offering is backed by 24-Karat physical gold stored in secure, insured vaults managed by MMTC-PAMP (a JV between Swiss bullion brand PAMP and Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation Limited, a Government of India undertaking).



The ABCD app combines both gifting and SIP features under Digital Gold to help customers plan, save, and gift gold easily through a structured investment model, without the hassles of storage, security or making charges.



Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd., and Head, Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital said,“Gold is an important asset class for wealth diversification, deeply rooted in tradition and trust. While physical gold continues to hold its timeless appeal, new-age investors are seeking more affordable, accessible and reliable ways to invest. Our Digital Gold SIP provides a seamless and systematic approach to investing in gold, and help investors build wealth with ease and confidence. As demand for gold continues to rise and diversification becomes a priority, we are confident that Digital Gold SIP will emerge as a smart, hassle-free investment choice.”



In addition to Digital Gold, the ABCD app also offers Digital Silver, which is backed by 24-Karat physical silver and stored in secure vaults. It provides flexible options to buy, hold or redeem at any time. With silver's growing appeal across sectors like EVs, solar energy, and technology, Digital Silver presents a smart, future-ready investment option for diversification.

About Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (“ABCL”) is a listed systemically important non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the holding company of the financial services businesses. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycles. Powered by over 59,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,482 branches and more than 200,000 agents/channel partners along with several bank partners. As of December 31, 2024, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of over Rs. 5.03 Lakh Crore with a consolidated lending book of over Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries/JVs.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the US$66 billion global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 187,000 employees belonging to 100 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, the Group's businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - from metals to cement, fashion to financial services and textiles to trading. Today, over 50% of the Group's revenues flow from overseas operations that span over 40 countries in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.



