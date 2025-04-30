Steelite International Expands Presence At 2025 National Restaurant Association Show With Three Unique Booths

Steelite International is set to make a strong statement at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

- Alison Clingensmith, Director of Marketing for SteeliteYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steelite International is set to make a strong statement at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. This year, the company will exhibit across three distinct booths, each designed to highlight a different aspect of its expansive tabletop portfolio.At the main Steelite booth (#6612), visitors will discover the latest product launches, including a spotlight on Steelite Core, a streamlined offering of essential items built for performance and versatility. Also featured is Alina, the award-winning dinnerware collection recognized with both the Red Dot Award for Product Design and the Tableware International Award of Excellence. With its clean lines and modern profile, Alina exemplifies the harmony of beauty and function that defines Steelite's design philosophy. Joining these innovations is the Creations Axis Buffet Collection, designed with clean, linear risers that bring structure and limitless configuration options to the modern buffet.Debuting at the show, the Steelite Elements booth (#5827) introduces a new approach to value-driven tabletop with the theme“Stunning Table, Simply Priced.” This new space showcases cost-effective solutions from brands like Homer Laughlin, Hall China, Walco, Pasabahce, Hollowick, and Diversified Ceramics, delivering quality and style at accessible price points.In the Pasabahce booth (#6016), Steelite brings together leading global glassware brands-Pasabahce, Utopia, and Nude-offering a range of styles from durable everyday glass to elegant, design-forward pieces.With a broader presence and a dynamic mix of new products, Steelite International invites attendees to explore the full scope of its offerings across all three booths.“Our expanded presence this year reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio,” said Alison Clingensmith, Marketing Director at Steelite International.“By showcasing our brands across three unique booths, we are giving customers a broader view of what Steelite has to offer, from elevated design to practical, everyday solutions.”About Steelite InternationalHeadquartered in Youngstown, OH, with distribution and warehousing centered in Neshannock Township, PA, Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling into over 50,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company operates two manufacturing facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY, totaling 600,000 sq. ft., operates 16 first-class showrooms around the globe, and sources products from 17 different countries.Steelite's core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, D.W. Haber, Creations, Folio, Varick, Homer Laughlin, Hall China, Hollowick, and Aspen Drinkware, among others. In addition to its core brands, Steelite distributes prominent brands, including but not limited to Pasabahce, Mogogo, Rona 2 Serve, Bormioli Rocco, Rene Ozorio, Robert Welch, Royal Porcelain, Robert Gordon Pottery, WNK, Off Grid Studio, Genware, Delfin, and Strahl.Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visitFor media inquiries, please contact:Alison Clingensmith, Steelite International, ..., 724-698-3113

