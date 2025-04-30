Surplus Expands Surplus Asset Recovery Services To Telecommunications And Data Center Industries
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surplus has announced a new service offering designed for telecommunications providers, data center operators, and network infrastructure firms. The offering provides a structured process to manage surplus technology assets that accumulate as systems are upgraded or decommissioned.
Telecommunications and data center environments undergo frequent change due to technological advancements, capacity expansion, and lifecycle upgrades. These changes often result in surplus networking equipment, power systems, and legacy IT infrastructure. Surplus supports organizations in evaluating, listing, and selling these assets through a secure, centralized platform.
“Technology turnover in telecom and data center operations can leave behind a significant volume of surplus infrastructure,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus.“Our platform enables organizations to recover value from this equipment in a controlled and compliant manner.”
Types of Surplus Handled Include:
Networking & Telecom – Switches, routers, modems, antennas, fiber optic cables, wireless components
Data Storage & Servers – Rack servers, blade servers, SAN/NAS systems, hard drives, SSDs
Power & Cooling – UPS units, generators, PDUs, CRAC units, HVAC systems, cooling towers
Racks & Infrastructure – Server racks, patch panels, cabling, enclosures
MRO & Spare Parts – Circuit boards, fans, battery backups, power supplies
Legacy Equipment – Decommissioned hardware and outdated telecom systems
Surplus's process includes:
Inventory Upload – Users securely submit asset details through the online portal
AI-Powered Valuation – A fair market value report is generated using real-time market data
Sales Strategy Selection – Choose between one-time bulk sale or ongoing liquidation
Transaction Support – Surplus coordinates logistics, compliance documentation, and buyer communication
The platform is designed for telecom and data infrastructure providers seeking to manage surplus equipment efficiently while maintaining operational focus.
Additional details are available at:
/telecommunications-and-data-centers
Legal Disclaimer:
