CESAR® Canine Cuisine And Dancing With The Stars Pro Alan Bersten Launch The CESAR Spin Dance To Celebrate New Microwavable Product Innovation CESAR WARM BOWLSTM Dog Food

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The dance duet creates a new bonding moment for dogs and their dog parents by giving four-legged friends a culinary-inspired experience with an irresistible aroma during their new mealtime routine. While the CESAR WARM BOWLS dog food warms up, dog parents can bond with their dog by learning "The CESAR Spin" dance, spinning together while their meal does the same in the microwave.

"As a dog dad, there's nothing I love more than spending time with my best fur friend, Jeff, from taking him with me on tour to days together at home," said Bersten. "Creating 'The CESAR Spin' dance, in celebration of the new CESAR WARM BOWLS dog food, allows me to provide a new way for pet parents to bond with their dogs over mealtime, and it's a new culinary-inspired experience for Jeff. We can't wait to see fans put their own spin on the dance!"

CESAR WARM BOWLS dog food is made with real chicken as the #1 ingredient and comes in two delicious flavors - Slow Cooked Chicken & Beef Entrée with Vegetables and a Hint of Cranberry in Broth and Roasted Chicken Entrée with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli in Broth. These recipes are 100% complete and balanced for adult dogs, and made with no artificial preservatives1, flavors, or colors and no fillers, so dog parents can feel confident giving their dog a tasty meal or topper to help keep them happy and healthy.

"Pet parents want to prioritize quality time with their four-legged friends, and the CESAR brand is focused on extending bonding moments to mealtime with this new, innovative product," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "Inspired by the product spinning in the microwave, we hope this new dance will encourage pet parents to engage on social media, showing us their moves as well as their commitment to feeding a meal their dog will love and love them for."

Now through May 30, dog parents can get in on the action by entering "The CESAR Spin" Sweepstakes2:



On TikTok: Share a video of you and your dog doing "The CESAR Spin" and include @CESARCanineCuisine, #CESARSpinSweepstakes and #CESARShare in your caption where one lucky winner will receive a one (1) year supply of CESAR WARM BOWLS products, a unique CESAR branded swag kit and a $3,000 gift card to enjoy new experiences and take "The CESAR Spin" to more places with your four-legged friend. On Instagram: Follow @CESARCuisine and comment on the "The CESAR Spin" post from CESAR Canine Cuisine and Alan Bersten with your favorite way to bond with your dog and include #CESARSpinOffer in your comment to receive a free CESAR WARM BOWLS product. Available while supplies last.

To give dog parents a catchy tune to make their own version of "The CESAR Spin," the brand created a custom song inspired by the sounds of the microwave to play into the new product's key attribute and portfolio differentiator. Full sweepstakes details, official rules and eligibility restrictions can be found at CESAR/TheCESARSpin 2. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited.

To learn more about CESAR Canine Cuisine and the new CESAR WARM BOWLS Wet Dog Food Recipes, visit CESAR , or follow along with "The CESAR Spin" on the CESAR brand channels on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINALTM. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM and ANICURATM span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Wes Bottoms

Mars Pet Nutrition North America

317-270-3283

[email protected]

Madison Miller

Weber Shandwick

312-988-2299

[email protected]

1Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross contact during manufacturing.

2No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, 18+. Sweepstakes ends 5/30/25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For full official rules visit CESAR/TheCESARSpin.

SOURCE CESAR® Canine Cuisine